Enforcers hope to begin season soon

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pro hockey could return to First Arena in Elmira next month.

The Elmira Enforcers hope to begin their season in the FPHL in January. The FPHL pushed back the start date of the season in November to no earlier than January 15th due to the pandemic. 18 Sports caught up with the team at their clothing and food giveaway at the arena on Christmas Eve. Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols says the team can’t wait to get their season started. ” We’re super excited. The players are chomping at the bit. We’re ready to play,” said Nichols.

Nichols says roughly about twelve players are in town and practicing and the team is ready to start the season with hopefully some fans in attendance. ” We’ve been skating. We’re ready to go. We miss the action here at First Arena and we miss the noise at First Arena,” said Enforcers head coach and player Ahmed Mahfouz.

The league hopes to have at least a 40-game regular season.