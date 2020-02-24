Enforcers keep rolling with overtime win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers now have a five-game winning streak for the second time this month.

The Enforcers defeated the Delaware Thunder in overtime 3-2 on Sunday at First Arena for their fifth straight win. Tyler Gjurich scored the game-winner in overtime for the Enforcers on the power play on a one-timer from a pass by Ahmed Mahfouz. “This was a great win for us. We worked hard. We battled there. We just got a power play and I had to find some open space there and I got a great pass. I just closed my eyes and shot there,” said Gjurich.

Delaware tied the game at 2 on a third period goal scored by Evgenii Demin. Gjurich finished the game with a goal and an assist and Mahfouz had two assists for Elmira. Joe Young made 32 saves in goal and earned his third win this weekend. Elmira swept a two-game series on the road against Mentor on Friday and Saturday.

The Elmira Enforcers begin a two-game series at home against Danville on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.

