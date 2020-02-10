Enforcers push winning streak to six

PORT HURON, M.I. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers had a big weekend on the road.

The Enforcers defeated Port Huron on the road Sunday 6-3 for their sixth straight win. Gino Mini scored a goal in the first period for Elmira and Ahmed Mahfouz scored a power-play goal in the second period to put the Enforcers up 2-0 in a game that they never trailed. Tyler Gjurich had two goals and two assists for the Enforcers and Mahfouz finished the game with a goal and three assists. Elmira is in second place in the FPHL Eastern Division with 67 points. Danbury is in first place with 78 points. The Enforcers are 9-1 in their last ten games.

Elmira also swept a two-game series on the road this weekend against Danville. The Enforcers defeated the Dashers 3-2 on Friday and 5-3 on Saturday. Elmira hosts a two-game series against Watertown beginning on Friday at 7:05 p.m.