Enforcers return to win column on the road

COLUMBUS, G.A. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers returned to the win column on Saturday.

The Enforcers defeated the Columbus River Dragons on the road 4-2. Gehrett Sargis scored a goal for the River Dragons to tie the game at 2 early in the third period. Elmira answered back 45 seconds later on a game-winning goal by Everett Thompson to put Elmira in front 3-2. Brandon Tucker added a goal late in the third period to make it 4-2.

Columbus defeated Elmira 5-1 on Friday. The rubber match of the three-game series is on Sunday at 4:05 p.m.

