Enforcers roll past Ice Breakers for 9th straight win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers scored early and often en route to their ninth straight win on Friday.

The Enforcers rolled past Mentor 10-3 to sweep their two-game series at home against the Ice Breakers. Kyle Stevens scored just 21 seconds into the game on a pass by Ahmed Mahfouz to give Elmira an early 1-0 lead. The Enforcers would jump out to a 4-1 lead in the first period. Stepan Timofeyev would finish the game with a hat trick and an assist and Mahfouz had six assists in the game for Elmira. Stevens had two goals and two assists for the Enforcers.

Elmira moved ahead of Danbury by two points and into first place in the FPHL Eastern Division with 93 points. The Elmira Enforcers host Watertown on Thursday at 7:05 p.m.