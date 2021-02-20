Enforcers sweep opening series against Prowlers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers have began their season with a series sweep at First Arena.

The Enforcers defeated the Port Huron Prowlers 6-1 at home on Saturday to sweep the two-game series. Elmira jumped out to a 3-0 lead on first period goals scored by Stepan Timofeyev, Tyler Gjurich, and Brett Gravelle. Timofeyev finished the game with two goals and Dillon Kelley made 36 saves in goal for Elmira to earn the win. The Enforcers rolled past the Prowlers 10-0 in their season opener at home on Friday.

The Elmira Enforcers (2-0) begin a two-game series at home against the Columbus River Dragons on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.