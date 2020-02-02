Enforcers sweep River Dragons at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers picked up two wins on home ice at First Arena this weekend.

The Enforcers swept a two-game series at home against the Columbus River Dragons. Elmira won 4-1 on Friday. Tyler Gjurich scored two goals for Elmira including a go-ahead goal in the second period to give Elmira a 2-1 lead. Troy Passingham made 40 saves in goal for the Enforcers.

Elmira completed the sweep with a 6-3 win on Saturday. The Enforcers scored three goals in the first period and led 3-1 heading into the first intermission. Hudson Michealis, Bryce Martin, and Gjurich each scored first period goals for the Enforcers. Andrew Harrison scored a goal in the second period and the third period for Elmira. The Enforcers are now 8-2 in their last 10 games.

The Elmira Enforcers begin a two-game series on the road against Danville on Friday at 8:05 p.m.

