Enforcers win regular season finale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers will head to the playoffs with some momentum.

Elmira defeated the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-2 on Sunday at First Arena in their regular season finale. The Enforcers avoided being swept by Carolina in the three-game series at home with the win. Elmira College alum Mitch Atkins scored the game-winner in the third period to put the Enforcers in front 3-2. Joe Young made 44 saves in goal for Elmira to earn the win.

The Elmira Enforcers will take on the Columbus River Dragons in the Ignite Cup Finals in a best-of-five series. The schedule for the Ignite Cup finals will be released soon.

