Enforcers win series against Thunderbirds

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Enforcers won the rubber match of their three-game series at home against the Carolina Thunderbirds on Easter Sunday.

Elmira defeated the reigning FPHL champs 4-3 at First Arena to win the series. Carolina took a 3-1 lead in the second period on a goal deflected in by Fred Hein. A power-play goal late in the second period scored by Jonny Ruiz cut the lead to 3-2. Brett Gravelle scored two straight goals for the Enforcers in the third period including the game-winner on a power-play midway through the period. The Enforcers are in first place in the FPHL standings with 33 points.

The Elmira Enforcers host the Port Huron Prowlers on Wednesday and Thursday at First Arena at 7:05 p.m. Fans are allowed at the games at 10 percent capacity.