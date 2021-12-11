Ernie Davis Award nominees announced

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – The nominees for the Ernie Davis Award for the Fall 2021 season were announced on Saturday at the Arnot Mall.

The four nominees are Thomas A. Edison’s Noah Bennett, Elmira’s Tyler Marks, Elmira Notre Dame’s Tyler Richards, and Horseheads’ Riley Loomis. The award goes to the best High School football player in Chemung County both on and off of the field. The winner will be announced at the Kiwanis Luncheon on Thursday at noon at the Downtown Holiday Inn in Elmira.

Davis was the first African-American athlete to win college football’s Heisman Trophy while at Syracuse University in 1961. Sadly, Davis died from leukemia two years later in 1963. He was just 23 years old.