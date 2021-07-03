Ernie Els shoots 7-under-par to take second round lead at DSG Open

ENDICOTT, N.Y. (WETM) – Ernie Els made his way to the top of the leaderboard at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open on Saturday.

The Word Golf Hall of Famer shot a seven-under-par round of 65 to take the second round lead at En-Joie Golf Course. Els has a three shot lead over Cameron Beckman who is in second place at eight-under-par. Darren Clarke and Miguel Angel Jimenez are tied for third place at seven-under-par.

Round one leader Wes Short, Jr. shot even par in the second round and is tied for fifth at six-under-par. Defending DSG Open champ Doug Barron is tied for 10th at -5. Horseheads native Joey Sindelar is tied for 59th at two-over-par.

The final round begins at 8:26 a.m. on Sunday morning and the final group is scheduled to tee off at 1:10 p.m.