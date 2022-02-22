Express eye fifth straight sectional title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Express are on a roll as they prepare for the sectional finals.

The Elmira girls basketball team won their second straight STAC title at home on Friday night with a 58-54 win against Maine-Endwell. The Express have their eyes on winning a fifth straight Section IV Class AA title and enter sectionals riding a ten game winning streak. “I think buying into what the goals are has really changed it. We all wanna keep playing and we wanna keep playing in a month,” said Elmira head coach A’Don Allen.

Elmira is ranked ninth in the state in Class A and are 16-2 this season. The Express credit team chemistry to their success down the stretch. “I think it’s our mentality and just sticking together as a team,” said Elmira senior guard Lauren Miller. “Our chemistry on the floor. Coming up we played years together and it’s the hard work, team work, and picking each other up,” added Elmira senior forward Amarionah Dixon.

The top-seeded Express will face the winner of Corning versus Horseheads in the sectional finals next Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Ithaca.