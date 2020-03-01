Express eye fourth straight sectional title

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls basketball team will try to make program history on Friday.

The top-seeded Express (19-1) will try to win their fourth straight sectional title when they host second-seeded Horseheads (15-5) in the Section IV Class AA finals on Friday at 6:00 p.m. Elmira defeated Horseheads twice in the regular season. The Blue Raiders have been able to prepare for the matchup for a few weeks now and Elmira head coach Jake Dailey expects Horseheads will be ready for the sectional finals on Friday. ” We know what we’re getting in Horseheads. Andy Scott is a great coach. He’s got a great program. They’re gonna throw stuff at us that we haven’t seen before,” said Dailey.

Elmira won their first-ever STAC title in February with a 74-44 win against Oneonta.