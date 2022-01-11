Express girls basketball rolls past Hawks & Tuesday scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls basketball team returned to the win column at home on Tuesday.

The Express bounced back from a loss to Horseheads on Saturday with a 75-49 win at home against Corning. Megan Fedor had a double-double for Elmira with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Jalea Abrams added 14 points for the Express. Alyssa Dobson led Corning in scoring with 17 points and Lexi Lapierre added 11 points for the Hawks.

Check out the highlights and scores from Tuesday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Elmira 75, Corning 49
Thomas A. Edison 46, Odessa-Montour 33
Watkins Glen 42, Candor 21
Newark 56, Haverling 43
Towanda 50, Wellsboro 35
Hornell 65, Wayland-Cohocton 11

Boys basketball

Thomas A. Edison 56, Odessa-Montour 39

