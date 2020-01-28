Express move to 13-1 with win over Hawks

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express girls basketball team is having another big season.

The Express moved to 13-1 this season with a 83-49 win on the road against Corning on Monday. Elmira led 45-20 at halftime. Zaria DeMember-Shazer had a big game for the Express with 23 points, 16 rebounds, 6 assists and 4 blocks. Kiara Fisher added 13 points, 7 assists, and 5 steals for Elmira. Morgan Gentile scored 15 points for the three-time defending Section IV Class AA champs.

Elmira hosts Horseheads on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. Corning is on the road against Ithaca on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

