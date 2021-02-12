Express roll in season opener & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys basketball team rolled past Chenango Valley in their season opener at home on Friday 68-35.

Landon Morton led the Express in scoring with 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Cameron Rhode added 11 points for the Express. Elmira ended the first half with two big plays. Seth Myles had a one-handed dunk followed by a buzzer-beater by Morton just inside the half court line to give the Express a 34-12 lead at halftime.

More High School basketball scores from Friday night are listed below.

Boys basketball

Watkins Glen 54, Addison 28
Waverly 61, Candor 43
Wellsboro 65, Athens 47
Odessa-Montour 42, Thomas A. Edison 31
Owego 55, Tioga 35
Wyalusing 59, Sayre 36

Girls basketball
Corning 37, Horseheads 28
Thomas A. Edison 42, Odessa-Montour 31
Waverly 67, Candor 25

