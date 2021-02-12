Express roll in season opener & local scoreboard

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira boys basketball team rolled past Chenango Valley in their season opener at home on Friday 68-35.

Landon Morton led the Express in scoring with 17 points to go along with 10 rebounds. Cameron Rhode added 11 points for the Express. Elmira ended the first half with two big plays. Seth Myles had a one-handed dunk followed by a buzzer-beater by Morton just inside the half court line to give the Express a 34-12 lead at halftime.

More High School basketball scores from Friday night are listed below.

Boys basketball

Watkins Glen 54, Addison 28

Waverly 61, Candor 43

Wellsboro 65, Athens 47

Odessa-Montour 42, Thomas A. Edison 31

Owego 55, Tioga 35

Wyalusing 59, Sayre 36



Girls basketball

Corning 37, Horseheads 28

Thomas A. Edison 42, Odessa-Montour 31

Waverly 67, Candor 25

