Express roll past Binghamton in girls hoops

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls basketball team moved to 13-2 this season with a dominant win at home on Saturday.

The 13th-ranked Express rolled past Binghamton 82-46. Jalea Abrams scored a game-high 22 points for Elmira. Lauren Miller set a new career-high by scoring 20 points for the Express. Elmira has now won seven straight games. Olivia Ackerson led the Patriots in scoring with 12 points.

Check out the highlights and High School basketball scores from Saturday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Elmira 82, Binghamton 46
Horseheads 38, Ithaca 30
Corning 57, Waverly 43
Athens 51, Sullivan County 19

Boys basketball

Elmira 65, Binghamton 62

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now