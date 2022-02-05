Express roll past Binghamton in girls hoops

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls basketball team moved to 13-2 this season with a dominant win at home on Saturday.

The 13th-ranked Express rolled past Binghamton 82-46. Jalea Abrams scored a game-high 22 points for Elmira. Lauren Miller set a new career-high by scoring 20 points for the Express. Elmira has now won seven straight games. Olivia Ackerson led the Patriots in scoring with 12 points.

Check out the highlights and High School basketball scores from Saturday are listed below.

Girls basketball

Elmira 82, Binghamton 46

Horseheads 38, Ithaca 30

Corning 57, Waverly 43

Athens 51, Sullivan County 19

Boys basketball

Elmira 65, Binghamton 62