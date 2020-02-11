Express roll past Binghamton in regular season finale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls basketball team finished their regular season with a win at home on Monday.

The Express rolled past Binghamton 72-46 on senior night. Syracuse bound Kiara Fisher had 21 points, 10 assists, 7 rebounds, and 7 steals for the express. Marist bound Zaria DeMember-Shazer had 25 points and 9 rebounds for Elmira and Jalea Abrams added 12 points and 8 rebounds for the Express.

The three-time defending Section IV Class AA champs finish their regular season with a record of 17-1.

In other High School girls basketball action from Monday, the Horseheads girls defeated Corning at home 64-19. Jillian Casey scored 20 points for the Blue Raiders and scored her 1,000th career point at Horseheads. Casey also broke the progam’s record for most career three-pointers with 148.

Here is a look at some more High School basketball scores from Monday.

Boys

Spencer-Van Etten 56, Tioga 37

Waverly 83, Troy 50

Candor 61, Odessa-Montour 40

Athens 68, Thomas A. Edison 58

Watkins Glen 73, Newark Valley 50

Newfield 75, Elmira Notre Dame 44

Girls

Newfield 58, Elmira Notre Dame 57

Owego 84, Ithaca 69

