Express roll past Ithaca in season finale

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira football team ended their season with a win at home on Saturday.

The Express rolled past Ithaca on Homecoming 58-13. Tresean Terwilliger capped off the opening drive for Elmira with a 21-yard touchdown run and Elmira added a two-point conversion to take an early 8-0 lead in the first quarter. Terwilliger had a 55-yard run later in the quarter that set up a 5-yard touchdown run up the middle by Lucas Riley as the Express would go in front 16-0. Elmira scored their third touchdown in the first quarter when Jionel Howard dove into the endzone on a sweep for a 23-yard touchdown run.

Elmira finishes their season at 4-2 and on a 3-game winning streak.