Express roll past Johnson City in season opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls soccer team began their season with a dominant win on Wednesday.

The Express rolled past Johnson City 12-0 at home in their season opener. Emily Klotz scored the first goal of the game for the Express less than eight minutes into the first half. Maddie Tolbert followed up her own shot that went off the post and put home the rebound to give Elmira a 2-0 lead. Klotz would strike again later in the first half by putting in a rebound to put Elmira in front 3-0. Nine different members of the Express scored goals in the win.

Elmira (1-0) is on the road against Maine-Endwell on Friday at 11:00 a.m.