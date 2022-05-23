ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special day for nine Elmira Express student-athletes on Monday.
Elmira High School held a signing day ceremony at their auditorium. A total of nine student-athletes signed their national letter of intent to play sports at the collegiate level. The group included three members of the girls basketball team and two members of the cross country team.
A full list of the signees from Monday are listed below.
Tyler Marks – St. John Fisher football
Lauren Miller – Mansfield University basketball
Amarionah Dixon – Tompkins-Cortland Community College basketball
Megan Fedor – St. Thomas Aquinas basketball
Jacob Rose – Misericodia College swimming
Lydia Benjamin – SUNY Geneseo swimming
Ben Allen – Houghton College – cross country and track & field
Nasir King – SUNY Morrisville – cross country
Ashleigh Bertelsen – Ithaca College – Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field