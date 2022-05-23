ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special day for nine Elmira Express student-athletes on Monday.

Elmira High School held a signing day ceremony at their auditorium. A total of nine student-athletes signed their national letter of intent to play sports at the collegiate level. The group included three members of the girls basketball team and two members of the cross country team.

A full list of the signees from Monday are listed below.

Tyler Marks – St. John Fisher football

Lauren Miller – Mansfield University basketball

Amarionah Dixon – Tompkins-Cortland Community College basketball

Megan Fedor – St. Thomas Aquinas basketball

Jacob Rose – Misericodia College swimming

Lydia Benjamin – SUNY Geneseo swimming

Ben Allen – Houghton College – cross country and track & field

Nasir King – SUNY Morrisville – cross country

Ashleigh Bertelsen – Ithaca College – Indoor & Outdoor Track & Field