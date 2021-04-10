Express top F-M on late touchdown

MANLIUS, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Express football team returned to the win column on the road on Saturday.

Jionel Howard scored on a 9-yard touchdown run for Elmira with 3:42 left to go in the fourth quarter with the game tied at 28 and the Express hung on for a 34-28 win against Fayetteville-Manlius. Howard ran for three touchdowns for the Express as Elmira (2-2) snapped a two-game losing streak.

Check out the highlights from Saturday night and the scoreboard below.

High School Football

Elmira 34, Fayetteville-Manlius 28
Horseheads 35, Newark Valley 18

Girls soccer

Horseheads 3, Dryden 1

Boys soccer

Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 2, Waverly 0 – SVEC wins IAC South Large School division

FPHL

Port Huron 3, Elmira 0

