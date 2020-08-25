Farmers Insurance advances to Horseheads Babe Ruth title game

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Farmers Insurance will play for a Horseheads Babe Ruth championship on Wednesday night.

Farmers Insurance defeated Schuyler County 14-1 in the semifinals on Monday at Mill Street Field. Farmers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning. Blake Teets singled to right to drive in Chris Rice to give Farmers a 6-0 lead in the third inning. Ben Heichel started up a 6-4-3 double play for Schuyler County later in the third. Kameron Epperson would bloop a two-out RBI single to right to put Farmers up 7-0 in the third.

Elmira and Barbers Funeral Home square off in the other semifinal on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at Mill Street Field.

Farmers Insurance will play the winner of that game in the championship on Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. at Mill Street Field.

