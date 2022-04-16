ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Black Knights got off to a fast start on their way to victory over the Big Red on Saturday.

12th-ranked Army West Point scored the game’s first seven goals and would stay in front to defeat fourth-ranked Cornell 17-10 at Schoellkopf Field. Army took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter on a goal scored by Bo Waters. The Big Red would answer back and get on the board with a goal by CJ Kirst to make it a 7-1 game. Kirst led Cornell in scoring with three goals and an assist. Brendan Nichtern and Paul Johnson each had two goals and two assists for the Black Knights (10-2) who took a 9-3 lead into halftime.

Cornell (10-2) hosts Brown in their final home game of the regular season next Saturday at noon.