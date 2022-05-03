SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The Redskins got off to a fast start on their way to a win at home on Tuesday.

The Sayre baseball team plated eight runs in the first inning and added three more in the second on their way to a 12-8 win at home against Williamson. The Warriors would score eight runs over the final three frames to cut the lead to 12-8.

Kannon VanDuzer made the start for Sayre and struck out nine in 5.1 innings to earn the win. Luke Horton and Zach Garrity each had three RBI’s for the Redskins. Gabe Kaufman drove in three runs for the Warriors.

Check out the highlights from Tuesday.