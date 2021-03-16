Female Winter MVP nominees revealed

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It’s time to vote for the 18 Sports Winter Female MVP.
Vote now for the next two weeks on http://mytwintiers.com/sports to see who the ultimate winner of the season will be. Take a look at this season’s nominees below.
Winter Female MVP Nominees
Maisie Neuber, NE Bradford Basketball, led PIAA District IV in scoring
Sidney Tomasso, Waverly Basketball, defending WETM Winter MVP
Lucia D’Arpino, Avoca/Prattsburgh Basketball, 24 points per game and 15 rebounds per game
Caydence Macik, Athens Basketball, recorded 500 career rebounds