POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grads Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer led Marist College to a thrilling win over Niagara.

Elmira grads Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer combined for 34 points, in a one-point win over Niagara. Marist College trailed Niagara both, at the half, and the end of the 3rd quarter, before the Red Foxes mounted a 4th quarter comeback. Fisher and Shazer led the Red Foxes comeback with key plays through the final frame. Shazer, who scored a game-high 20 points and 9 rebounds, picked up a key block, and a game tying layup with 3:25 to go. Fisher scored 14 points in the game, including a 3 pointer for the lead, with 2:11 left in the contest. The Elmira pair’s effort helped Marist to their final point of the game by Catie Cunningham. Cunningham gave the Red Foxes the lead, at the free throw line, with 10 seconds left. With the 61-60 lead, Cunningham snagged 2 rebounds to close out the win.

Fisher, Shazer, and the Red Foxes will look for their 3rd straight win on Thursday. Marist is set to play a road game against Mount St. Mary’s in Maryland. Last year, Fisher set the single-game scoring record at Marist College, scoring 44 points at Mount St. Mary’s.