Fisher & Shazer lead Marist past Monmouth

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grads Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer both had big games for the Marist women’s basketball team on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @MaristWBB)

Fisher scored a game-high 22 points for the Red Foxes in a 71-53 win at home against Monmouth. The sophomore guard went 10-for-12 from the field and is averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game. Shazer scored a career-high 20 points for Marist. The sophomore forward added eight rebounds and is averaging 11.3 points per game.

Marist (4-9) is on the road against Iona on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.