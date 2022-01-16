Fisher & Shazer lead Marist past Monmouth

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira grads Kiara Fisher and Zaria Shazer both had big games for the Marist women’s basketball team on Saturday.

(Photo courtesy: @MaristWBB)

Fisher scored a game-high 22 points for the Red Foxes in a 71-53 win at home against Monmouth. The sophomore guard went 10-for-12 from the field and is averaging a team-high 12.7 points per game. Shazer scored a career-high 20 points for Marist. The sophomore forward added eight rebounds and is averaging 11.3 points per game.

Marist (4-9) is on the road against Iona on Thursday at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

More Sports
More Sports
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

 

Trending Now