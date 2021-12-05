Fisher shines for Marist in loss to Columbia

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Grad Kiara Fisher had a big game for the Marist women’s basketball team on Sunday.

(Photo courtesy: goredfoxes.com)

Fisher scored a game-high 19 points for the Red Foxes in a 78-49 loss at home to Columbia. The sophomore guard went 6-for-15 from the field and was 6-for-7 from the free throw line. Fisher also added four rebounds and two assists. Fellow Express standout Zaria Shazer added six points, three rebounds, two blocks, and a steal for the Red Foxes.

Marist (2-6) is on the road against Stony Brook on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.