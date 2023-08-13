ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks will begin their inaugural season with another familiar face.

(Photo Courtesy: Elmira River Sharks)

The Elmira River Sharks have signed Martin Moucha ahead of the new FPHL season in October. Moucha played two stints with the Elmira Jackals in the ECHL in 2010-11 and 2011-12. With the Jackals, Moucha played 11 games, scoring 2 goals and 2 assists. The Czech born center will be making his on ice return, following a 10-year coaching career featuring stops at Wyoming Seminary Prep and Wilkes-Barre, at the NSHL and AYHL levels. The 39-year old will bring plenty of experience to the River Sharks, with a playing career spanning from 1999 to 2013.

Moucha’s on ice return to the FPHL will also be a league return, as his final game took place as a member of the FHL’s Williamsport Outlaws in 2013.

The Norwich University Hockey alumni will be one of several familiar players to Elmira Hockey fans in the 2023-24 season. Earlier in the offseason, the team signed former Elmira Enforcer Cam Yarwood. In addition, the River Sharks current roster includes multiple members of the former Elmira Mammoth team, including goaltender Thomas Proudlock and top scorer Stavros Soilis.

The Elmira River Sharks inaugural season begins Tuesday, October 10th in Watertown. Elmira’s home opener is Friday, October 13th against the Binghamton Black Bears.