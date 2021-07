ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – A former Elmira Jackals goalie was selected by the Seattle Kraken in the NHL Expansion Draft on Wednesday.

The Kraken selected Florida Panthers goalie Chris Driedger with their fourth pick. Driedger went 14-6-3 in goal for the Panthers this past season. Driedger made 23 starts for Florida and had a 2.07 goals against average with a .927 save percentage.

Driedger played in four games for the Elmira Jackals during the 2013-14 season and made 109 saves for Elmira.