ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Former Elmira Pioneer Colin Davis was drafted in the MLB Draft on Monday.

The Wofford outfielder and former Pioneer was drafted in the seventh round by the Seattle Mariners with the 204th overall pick. The senior hit .351 for Wofford this past season with 11 home runs , 45 RBI’s, and 18 stolen bases.

Davis played for the Elmira Pioneers in 2018. Colin hit .281 and had 3 home runs, 22 RBI’s, and 12 stolen bases for the Pioneers in 2018.