Former Ithaca College standout breaks MLB record

PHOENIX, A.Z. (WETM) – Former Ithaca College standout Tim Locastro made Major League Baseball history on Saturday night.

Locastro stole a base in the sixth inning for the Arizona Diamondbacks in an 8-3 win at home against the Cincinnati Reds. It was the 28th straight stolen base by the Auburn, New York native to start his career without getting caught stealing. That broke the record of 27 set by Hall of Famer Tim Raines.

The outfielder’s cleats are heading to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Locastro was the Empire 8 player of the year in 2013 at Ithaca College. He was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 13th round of the 2013 MLB draft.

Locastro is batting .276 with a home run, two RBI’s and two stolen bases in nine games for the Diamondbacks this season.

(Photo courtesy: @MLBStats)