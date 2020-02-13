Former MLB greats coming to Hornell Sports Night

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The big time names keep coming.

Hornell Sports Night will return on Saturday, May 9th at The Main Place and will once again prove to be one of the top local sports events of the year. After securing Buffalo Bills legend Cornelius Bennett as the first guest, the event is privileged to announce more special guests to help raise money for the Special Olympics and area sports.

Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame baseball player, Carlos Baerga, and Texas Rangers Hall of Famer, Ruben Sierra, will attend. Plus, Corning Community College graduate and NCAA basketball official, Jeff Anderson, will also be featured that night as a special guest speaker. Anderson has officiated some of the biggest sporting events in the country, including the NCAA Final Four.

Baerga, who’s Major League Baseball (MLB) career spanned from 1990-2005, was a three-time All-Star team selection and a two-time Silver Slugger award-winning second baseman. A career .291 hitter, Baerga hit 774 RBI and 134 career home runs for eight different teams. Carlos is best remembered for his time in Cleveland (1990-96) and the New York Mets (1996-98).

Fellow former New York player, Yankees slugger, Rubén Sierra will also be featured as a special guest. Sierra is a member of the Texas Rangers Hall of Fame and was a four-time All-Star and led the American League in RBI in 1989 with 119. Rubén belted 306 career home runs and had over 1,300 RBI in a career that began in 1986 with Texas and ended in 2006 with the Twins.

Sierra had two stints with the New York Yankees, first in 1995 and then again in 2003. Tickets for Hornell Sports Night will go on sale in the coming days. Stick with 18 Sports for all of your updates and more about the big night as we prepare to emcee another unforgettable evening.