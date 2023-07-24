PHILADELPHIA, P.A. (WETM) – A former Elmira Pioneer has accomplished another major first in his MLB career.

(Photo Courtesy: Baltimore Orioles Instagram)

Former Elmira Pioneer, Jordan Westburg hit his first career MLB home run for the Baltimore Orioles, on Monday. Westburg mashed the 2nd inning blast off of Philadelphia Phillies starter Cristopher Sanchez, scoring the first run of the game. Westburg’s 356 foot homer served as his only hit of the game, but helped the A.L. East leading Orioles beat the Phillies 3-2.

The 2020 Orioles first round draft pick played summer college baseball in the PGCBL, with the Pioneers in 2018. The Pios standout carried his game to Triple-A Norfolk, before eventually earning a call up to Baltimore on June, 26th.

Since joining the Orioles, Westburg has been a regular member of the lineup, playing both 2nd and 3rd base. At the plate, the former PGCBL All-Star has posted a .266 batting average, with 17 hits, 8 RBIs, 10 runs, 4 doubles, 2 triples, and a home run in 20 games.

Westburg and the red hot O’s return to action tomorrow for a 6:40 p.m. meeting with the Phillies.

The Orioles organization is forever linked to Elmira, as the former Class AA affiliate of the Pioneers from 1962-68.