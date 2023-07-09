HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Four Horseheads Hitmen standouts will head to Houghton College for the NYCBL All-Star Game.

The Horseheads Hitmen will be well represented in the NYCBL All-Star Game, on Monday. As announced on Thursday, Horseheads grad Matt Procopio was selected to the NYCBL West All-Star team. Joining Procopio will be Montour Falls native Derrick Lewis, and hitting leaders Nate Prince and Darryn Callahan.

Procopio has been a key piece of the Hitmen roster this season. The Horseheads native is batting .300, with 12 hits, 11 RBIs, 4 runs, and a home run. Procopio’s play this season earned him a selection to the NACSB Prospect games in late June.

Derrick Lewis makes the All-Star game, as a leader on the mound. The Montour Falls native leads the Hitmen in wins (2) and strikeouts (24) this season. Lewis plays his college baseball at Clarkson, and has put together 2, 8 strikeout games this season.

Nate Prince and Darryn Callahan earn All-Star selections thanks to a big season at the plate. Prince and Callahan are co-leaders in hits for Horseheads with 26 each. The pair is also tied for 2nd on the team with a .394 batting average. Callahan’s batting skill has placed him at the top of the Hitmen charts, with the most doubles (5) and the 2nd most home runs (4).

The NYCBL All-Star Game takes place tomorrow night at 6:30 p.m. The Genesee Rapids are this year’s host, with the game being played at Houghton College. Last year’s game was claimed by the Western Division in an epic 3-2 ballgame held in Cortland.