Four members of Express named all-state

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira girls basketball team is well represented on the NYSSWA all-state team in Class AA.

Four members of the Express were named all-state on Wednesday. Elmira senior guard Kiara Fisher was a first-team all-state pick. Teammate and senior forward Zaria DeMember-Shazer was a second- team pick. Senior guard Morgan Gentile was named to the eighth team and freshman guard Jalea Abrams was named to the 14th team. The Express won their first ever STAC title and their fourth straight Section IV Class AA title this past season.

Also in Class AA, Horseheads senior guard Jillian Casey was a fifth team selection while teammate and sophomore guard Carly Scott was named honorable mention.

In Class B, Owego senior basketball standout Kaci Donovan was named first-team all-state.

To view more all-state picks from Section IV and Section V click on the links below:

