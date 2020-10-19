FPHL and Elmira Enforcers announce tentative start date

ELMIRA, NEW YORK (WETM-TV)- Commissioner Don Kirnan announced today that the Federal Prospects Hockey League, (FPHL) will commence play on Friday, Dec 18, 2020, with eight teams playing a 46-game schedule ending the third weekend in April followed by a playoff series to determine a Champion.

COVID-19 has made it difficult for sports teams to compete, however, we have all been watching, reading, and listening and feel now is the time that we can operate in a safe environment.  

The Delaware Thunder and the Motor City Rockers have elected to go dormant due to COVID-19 and will resume play in the 2021-2022 season along with Bloomington, IL.  

The FPHL will conduct a dispersal draft this week, players not selected by any of the eight remaining teams will become free agents for the 2020-2021 season, all those who were on the team’s 25 man protected list will revert back to their original team at the conclusion of the season.

