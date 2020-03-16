FPHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The FPHL cancelled the remainder of the 2019-20 season on Monday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Federal Prospects Hockey League and its Board of Governors voted that the 2019-20 season will be cancelled effective immediately. Teams were informed of the decision on Monday afternoon. The league initially suspended play for two weeks last Thursday.

The news comes as the Elmira Enforcers were riding a franchise-record ten-game winning streak. The Enforcers moved into first place in the FPHL Eastern Division during the winning streak with 96 points and had a two point lead over Danbury. Elmira finishes the season with a record of 29-13-3-3 and had clinched a playoff spot. The Enforcers made a few moves recently to put themselves in a position to make a run at the Commissioner’s Cup. Elmira acquired Tyler Gjurich in a trade with Watertown and announced that Stepan Timofeyev was rejoining the team after playing in the SPHL. Enforcers captain Ahmed Mahfouz led the league in points this season with 87. Mahfouz scored 23 goals and had a league best 64 assists this season for Elmira. Gjurich finished the season second in the league in scoring with 83 points. Gjurich had 15 goals and 14 assists in 19 games for Elmira.

In their inaugural season in the FPHL last season Elmira made it all the way to the Commissioner’s Cup Finals where they lost to the Carolina Thunderbirds.