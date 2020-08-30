Fury Fastpitch ’09 wins “Let Them Play” tournament title

ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) – Fury Fastpitch ’09 won a “Let Them Play” tournament title at the Elmira Heights Cinderella Fields on Sunday.

Fury Fastpitch ’09 defeated the Conklin Raiders 6-2 in the championship game. Sophie Schoonover tripled to left then came into score on a passed ball to put the Fury in front 2-1 in the second inning. The Fury would take a 3-1 lead in the third inning on an RBI double by Hailey Cowburn. Kenzie Turner delivered an RBI double for the Raiders in the fourth inning to cut the lead to 3-2. The Fury answered back in the fifth inning with three runs and a two-run base hit by Cowburn gave the Fury a 6-2 lead.

The “Let Them Play” tournament was held over two weekends at Holding Point Field and the Elmira Heights Cinderella Fields. The tournament featured seven teams from the region.