HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell boys basketball celebrated a historic night with a win at home.

Hornell boys basketball defeated Pavilion 81-38 on Tuesday, but the dominant win was secondary to the accomplishment of one Red Raiders senior. Late in the 1st quarter, Hornell’s Gennaro Picco dunked an alley-oop lob from his brother P.J. to extend the Red Raiders lead over the Golden Gophers. After the play, the Hornell crowd roared as they realized Gennaro had reached 1,376 career points. The career milestone makes the standout senior the all-time leading scorer in Hornell boys basketball history. Once the announcement was made, the Picco family, including Gennaro’s brothers and teammates Pasquale (P.J.) and Marco joined him at center court for photos.

Gennaro finished with 18 points on the night, bringing his career point total 1,391. The standout’s new record shatters the previous mark (1,372) which was set in 2006 by Scott Young. Young was a third team all-state selection for the Red Raiders and was named Gold team MVP of the Rochester Ronald McDonald All-Star Game. After Hornell, Young played 3 seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology. The Hornell grad had his best season in 2008-09, when he made the 3rd most 3 pointers in the Empire 8 (73), which was also the 4th most in RIT history. In the same season, Young shot 81.8 percent from the foul line (27-for-33), and scored in double figures 16 times.

In Section IV girls basketball, one rivalry game added another chapter. Watkins Glen improved to 9-2 on the season with a dominant win over Odessa-Montour, 49-19. The Lake Hawks effort was led by 12 points from Olivia King, to go with 5 rebounds. Additionally, sophomore Rachel Vickio scored 10 points, with 5 rebounds, 2 blocks, and an assist. Leah Antes led the Grizzlies scoring with 6 points.

A full look at Tuesday’s scoreboard is listed below:

High School Boys Basketball:

#7 Hornell 81 – Pavilion 38

Mount Morris 59 – Haverling 54

Avoca-Prattsburgh 71 – Hammondsport 48

High School Girls Basketball:

Watkins Glen 49 – Odessa-Montour 19

Arkport-Canaseraga 48 – Addison 37

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball:

Syracuse 69 – Pitt 58

NCAA Division III Women’s Hockey:

SUNY Cortland 2 – #12 Elmira College 1

