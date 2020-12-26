Gilbert, Bucs clinch playoff spot behind huge half by Brady

DETROIT, M.I. (WETM) – Horseheads native and head offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joe Gilbert is heading to the playoffs.

The Bucs clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007 with a 47-7 win on the road against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Tom Brady had a huge first half for Tampa Bay throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns. The six-time Super Bowl champ has thrown a franchise-record 36 touchdowns this season and set a personal record with 348 yards passing in the first half. The Buccaneers set a franchise record with 588 total yards with Gilbert’s offensive line doing the blocking.

Tampa Bay (10-5) wraps up their regular season at home against the Atlanta Falcons on January 3rd at 1:00 p.m.