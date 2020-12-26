Gilbert, Bucs clinch playoff spot behind huge half by Brady

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DETROIT, M.I. (WETM) – Horseheads native and head offensive line coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Joe Gilbert is heading to the playoffs.

The Bucs clinched a spot in the playoffs for the first time since 2007 with a 47-7 win on the road against the Detroit Lions on Saturday. Tom Brady had a huge first half for Tampa Bay throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns. The six-time Super Bowl champ has thrown a franchise-record 36 touchdowns this season and set a personal record with 348 yards passing in the first half. The Buccaneers set a franchise record with 588 total yards with Gilbert’s offensive line doing the blocking.

Tampa Bay (10-5) wraps up their regular season at home against the Atlanta Falcons on January 3rd at 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Sports

NBA Stats

Twin Tiers Takedown

More Twin Tiers Takedown
More Sports


 
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now