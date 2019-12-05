Gilbert enjoying success for Tampa Bay Bucs

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Work and work harder.

Horseheads native Joe Gilbert is back in the NFL and is thrilled to be a part of a team that’s knocking on the door of the postseason. Gilbert, who spent last year in the college ranks as the run game coordinator at the University of Arizona, is now the offensive line coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s been a strong season for Gilbert at the helm of the offensive line, a team that’s fifth in the entire NFL in total offense. The Bucs average 380 yards per game and have been able to put together an attack that can compete with any team in the league.

The Bucs also rank fourth in overall passing yards per game with 284.2 behind Gilbert’s line.

Tampa Bay is currently (5-7) overall and will need some help to get into the playoffs. To determine their fate, the team must simply win out and hope the proverbial chips will fall into place.

Gilbert spent six seasons as a line coach with the Indianapolis Colts from 2012 to 2017. Prior to his first NFL position with the Colts, Gilbert was a college coach for 25 years with several D-I programs including Toledo, UCF, Houston and the University of Illinois.

Tampa Bay will host Gilbert’s old team, the Colts, this Sunday at 1 pm.

18 Sports will keep you updated on Gilbert, who was the keynote speaker of the first-ever Twin Tiers Sports Awards in 2017 for WETM-TV.

Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Buccaneers.com