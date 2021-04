SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Notre Dame girls soccer team will not get a chance to play for an IAC Championship this season.

Notre Dame was supposed to host Dryden at noon on Saturday in the IAC Championship game but the game was canceled early Saturday morning. The Crusaders were notified that a team had players that had to be put into quarantine, resulting in the game being canceled.

The Crusaders went 7-1 and finish their season on a 7-game winning streak.