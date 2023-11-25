ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks losing skid continued, but one player and coach added to a great career.

(Video Courtesy: Elmira River Sharks Youtube)

Saturday night’s game between the River Sharks and Motor City would result in the continuation of Elmira’s longest losing skid. The River Sharks fell 7-2, but not before FPHL and Elmira hockey history was made. In the 3rd period, Elmira trailed 7-1 until head coach Tyler Gjurich netted a power play goal. The late goal accounts for a big one in the career of the former member of the Elmira Jackals and Enforcers. Gjurich’s tally is his 300th career goal in over 300 games played in the FPHL, since 2015. The goal makes Gjurich the only player to reach the career mark in league history.

The current head coach of the River Sharks began his career in the 2013-14 season in the SPHL and ECHL. Gjurich would make his debut in Elmira, with the Jackals in the 2015-16 season. Following a stint with the ECHL iteration of the Jackals, the FPHL veteran would make his debut in the league, which was then known as the Federal Hockey League (FHL). In his FPHL/FHL career, Gjurich would make stops in Danbury, Watertown, Elmira, and Binghamton, winning an FHL title, MVP, and Forward of the Year award. Despite all of his success in Watertown, Gjurich arguably made his largest impact in 2 stints with the Elmira Enforcers, helping the team to an Ignite Cup Finals appearance in 2021 and becoming a fan favorite. The standout forward recorded 30 goals and 30 assists in 42 games with Elmira.

Tyler Gjurich celebrates a goal in the Ignite Cup Finals with the Elmira Enforcers.

Following the end of the Enforcers franchise, Gjurich signed with the Binghamton Black Bears and added to his career totals. Gjurich scored 87 goals and 80 assists in 91 games with the Black Bears. In the 2023-24 FPHL season, Gjurich stepped behind the bench for the new Elmira River Sharks franchise. Since taking the helm, Gjurich has coached the River Sharks through a back and forth season, both completing a 3-game win streak and 6-game losing skid. Just last week, the longtime FPHL star received a career achievement award from the league.

Tyler Gjurich receives career achievement award from FPHL Commissioner Don Kirnan.

Whether on the ice or behind the bench, Gjurich will look to get the River Sharks back to the win column. Elmira returns to the ice on Friday, December 1st in Binghamton with puck drop set for 7 p.m.