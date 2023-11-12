HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Saturday night was a big one at The L, as Gladius Fights returned for their 45th show.

Gladius Fights returned to The L in Horseheads, under Baby Face Promotions on Saturday. Gladius Fights 45 featured several great fights including local and regional fighters, as well as U.S. Military veterans. The night began with Iraq War veteran and former Gladius champion, Sergeant Mark Murray. The long-time fighter kicked off the night, introducing the crowd to the venue. Murray has had a lengthy career in amateur and professional fighting. The MMA fighter and kickboxer has crossed paths with names like Jay Gregory, Jeremy Post, and Matt Phillips, last stepping in the cage in 2022.

Once the first bell rang, Shikhar Bajracharya picked up a TKO win over Herzo Negron, just 58 seconds into the 3rd round. Two fights later, Corning West grad and U.S. Army veteran Chris Buckley fell to Austin Richcreek via knockout. Following the fight, Buckley decided to hang up his gloves in an emotional sendoff.

Later in the night, Norwich grad and U.S. Military veteran Brennan Slater defeated Southern Tier Wrestling Club coach Kristopher Schimek via arm bar in a submission only bout. After the official decision Slater asked all the military veterans in attendance to stand and be recognized. Each veteran was met with a standing ovation. In the co-main event, Gladius fan favorite Aaron Buckley was defeated by fellow unbeaten Xavier Bermudez. Bermudez stopped Buckley with a kick to the ribs, early in the 2nd round.

In the main event, the 185 pound MMA title was on the line. Buffalo native and USMTA Middleweight Champion, Cedric Ortiz battled Montreal, Canada native Ian Stoby. The unbeaten Stoby quickly earned the TKO win over Ortiz to claim the title. In 1:29 into the first round, the Canadian fighter forced the stoppage and improved his record to 6-0.

Stoby shared his excitement on the win with 18 Sports, but emphasized that he wished the fight was lasted longer.

“It feels great, said Stoby. I loved it, it was my first time fighting for this promotion and it was really nice. It would have been nice to fight a little bit longer, but it was great.”

The fighter out of Quebec shared that in addition to defending the 185 pound belt, he would be open to fighting for the 170 pound title.

The new Gladius Fights 185 pound MMA Champion brings plenty of potential, representing Canada’s H2O MMA. H2O features UFC veteran Olivier Aubin Mercier, as an instructor and 2-Time UGC Champion Richard Ho, as the founder and head coach. Richard Ho has coached several of the top Canadian fighters in MMA, and is also the top training partner of arguably the greatest combat sports fighter of all time, Georges St. Pierre.

A full look at the results from Gladius Fights 45 are listed below:

145 pound Amateur Kickboxing – Shikhar Bajracharya def Herzo Negron – via Rd 3 TKO

130 pound Amateur Kickboxing – James Stetson def Abdullah Shaikh – via Unanimous decision

200 pound Amateur MMA – Austin Richcreek def Chris Buckley – via Rd 1 KO

200 pound Amateur submission only – Brennan Slater def Kristopher Schimek – via Arm Bar

180 pound Amateur submission only – Kevin Carrier def Bobby Aylward – via Guillotine Choke

145 pound Amateur Kickboxing – Xavier Bermudez def Aaron Buckley – via Rd 2 TKO

185 pound Amateur MMA (Championship) – Ian Stoby def Cedric Ortiz – via Rd 1 TKO

For the latest on Gladius Fights and local MMA in the Twin Tiers, stick with 18 Sports.