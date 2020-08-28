Glen Gators begin “Swim Seneca” challenge

GENEVA, N.Y. (WETM) – One local swim team began a unique challenge on Friday.

The Glen Gators Swim Team; a USA Swimming Club; began the “Swim Seneca” challenge on Friday. The team began their quest to swim the entire length of Seneca Lake this morning in Geneva by swimming 4.5 miles.

The challenge is to complete 7 sections of the lake beginning in Geneva and finishing in Watkins Glen. Sections range from 4.5 – 6 miles. The challenge is scheduled to end in Watkins Glen on September 19th.

Members of the Elite Group of the Glen Gators Swim Team taking part in the challenge are Thalia Marquez, Malina Butler, Liam Smith, Megan Adams, Faye Mooney, Alannah Klemann, Maddie Moss, and Georgia Michel.