Glen Patterson joins Jr. Enforcers coaching staff

ELMIRA, N.Y (WETM) – An Elmira hockey fan favorite has joined the Elmira Junior Enforcers coaching staff.

Elmira Enforcers defenseman Glen Patterson has joined the coaching staff as an assistant coach and has already been helping the team at practice for a few weeks now. Glen will help the player’s development, especially on the defensive end. Patterson has played in over 100 games for Elmira and has 80 points for the Enforcers.

The Junior Enforcers currently sit in 3rd place in the 10 team USPHL Premier Mid-Atlantic Division with a record of 9-5-0-2 with 20 points through 16 games. Elmira has not played a home game this season due to New York State Covid-19 restrictions but the team hopes to play at First Arena soon.

The Elmira Enforcers have not began their season yet and on Thursday the FPHL announced the moving back of the season start date to January 15th.