WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — Go Bowling, the title sponsor for the NASCAR race at Watkins Glen International since 2018, has agreed to terms to continue the partnership on a multi-year deal.

The track announced on Sunday that the two would continue the partnership in a multi-year deal, but no word has been said on how many years the deal includes.

“Go Bowling has been a loyal partner to both NASCAR and Watkins Glen International, and we’re thrilled to continue that relationship in the years to come,” said Chip Wile Senior Vice President, Chief Track Properties Officer at NASCAR.

2023 celebrates the 40th anniversary of NASCAR at The Glen, with the race starting at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20.