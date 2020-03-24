1  of  4
Griswold named first EC women’s wrestling head coach

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College has their first head coach of their new women’s wrestling team.

Cody Griswold has been named the first head coach of the Elmira College women’s wrestling team. Griswold will join the Soaring Eagles after spending five seasons as the head wrestling coach at Williamstown High School in Williamstown, Vermont. Griswold guided Williamstown to finish among the top 11 teams in the state three times. He also spent the last two seasons coaching the program’s first-ever female wrestler, who recently earned a podium finish at states. Before coaching at Williamstown, Griswold spent one season as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Norwich University.

The Soaring Eagles will begin their inaugural season in 2020-21.

